Meghalaya Govt Allows Religious Places to Reopen from August 16

Come August 16, months-long silence will be broken when the bells of churches and temples will once again ring, when mosques and gurudwaras will reopen as the Meghalaya government on Monday finally allowed places of worship to open doors to people.

The state, however, still has 4,734 coronavirus active cases, with not even 50% of its population vaccinated.

But regardless, the government decided to ease curbs on by allowing religious places across the state to reopen from August 16. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Addressing media persons, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Health and Family Welfare Prestone Tynsong said that religious places and places of worship will be allowed to reopen with effect from August 16.

He said the decision was arrived at after receiving inputs from all the district administrations and requests made by concerned stakeholders.

“The capacity of members who are allowed to attend religious places or places of worship should not be more than one-third,” Tynsong added.

The deputy chief minister further said that solemnization of marriages by different religious organisations will also be allowed from August 16.

“However, the SOPs and notification (in this regard) will be issued by the chief secretary within a few days time from now,” Tynsong said while requesting all religious organisations to ensure the SOPs are strictly adhered to.

Asked, Tynsong said marriage reception is still not allowed.

