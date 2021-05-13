Meghalaya Govt Extends Lockdown in East Khasi Hills till May 24

The Meghalaya government on Thursday decided to further extend the lockdown in East Khasi Hills district till May 24, 5 am. This decision was taken given the increasing trend of active cases and based on the report received from districts as well as the health department.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, while addressing the media said, “The government has decided to again extend the lockdown period which is supposed to be ended on May 17 at 5 am will be extended for another one week, meaning the lockdown will be extended up to May 24 till 5 am.”

“This decision was taken based on the detailed report received from the entire State. Therefore, the government has no option but to extend the lockdown for the safety of our citizens in the State," Tynsong said.

He said the lockdown is for the East Khasi Hills district alone and for other districts, the government has authorised the respected deputy commissioners to take a call according to the situation.

Meanwhile, the Director of Health Services, Dr Aman War, informed reporters that the surge in Covid-19 cases continued in Meghalaya with 591 new positive cases detected on Thursday, the highest single-day spike so far, pushing the number of active cases up to 3,726. The death toll mounted to 268 with 18 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours, health officials said.

Of these, 16 deaths were reported from the East Khasi Hills district and one each in the West Jaintia Hills district and the East Jaintia Hills district.

Dr War said new cases include 318 in the East Khasi Hills, 93 in Ri Bhoi, 63 in West Garo Hills, 37 in West Jaintia Hills, 32 in South West Garo Hills, 14 in East Jaintia Hills, nine each in South West Khasi Hills and East Garo Hills, eight in North Garo Hills, seven in West Khasi Hills and one in South Garo Hills.

He informed that of 228 patients who have recovered from the viral infection, 150 are from the East Khasi Hills, 32 in Ri Bhoi, 18 in East Jaintia Hills, 11 in West Jaintia Hills, six in West Khasi Hills, five in South West Garo Hills, three in South West Khasi Hills, two in West Garo Hills and one in South Garo Hills. So far, the State has detected a total of 21,576 Covid-19 cases, out of which 3,726 are active cases, 17,582 recovered, and 268 deaths.

Of the total active cases, the East Khasi Hills has 2,121 active cases. The State capital Shillong is the worst affected district in the State, followed by Ri Bhoi with 502 cases. There are 352 cases in the West Garo Hills, 156 in East Jaintia Hills, 147 in West Jaintia Hills, 137 in South West Garo Hills, 124 in West Khasi Hills, 64 in South Garo Hills, 58 in East Garo Hills, 48 in North Garo Hills and 17 in South West Khasi Hills.

Since May 5, the East Khasi Hills district is put under lockdown but the number of new cases as well as fatalities have not yet come down as this calls for more self-regulation and strict adherence to health protocols by citizens.

