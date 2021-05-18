Meghalaya Govt Imposes 10-day Total Lockdown in East Khasi Hills District

Meghalaya on Tuesday imposed 10-day complete lockdown in East Khasi Hills district from Wednesday 8 pm till 5 am of May 31 due to the surge in covid-19 cases. The announcement was made during a covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

“The government has decided to impose a total lockdown from 8 pm of May 19 to 5 pm of May 31," Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters. He said the decision was taken in view of the rising number of positive cases and after consultation with the medical experts.

“The situation is very grim in East Khasi Hills and the government is left with no option but to go for total lockdown," Tynsong added.

The government has banned the movement of individuals during the lockdown.

The deputy chief minister said the government all the deputy commissioners (DCs) are authorised to take appropriate decisions based on the situation in their respective districts. “If need be, (the decision should be) in line with the decision taken in East Khasi Hills district," he stated.

Tynsong also informed that deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills has been asked to work out all the details including ensuring essential commodities reaches all households in the entire district.

Regarding the vaccination drive, Tynsong said inoculations in East Khasi Hills will continue during the total lockdown. SOPs will be issued by the district administration.

Urging the citizens to strictly follow the SOPs and regulation issued by the government, the deputy chief minister said, requested citizens to not take the situation lightly and follow advice and regulations issued by the government.

“During the total lockdown, we will not allow movement outside or inside the EKH district except those unavoidable and emergency services. I would advise all the concerned citizens of the state during the 10 days total lockdown stay wherever you are, please don’t come to EKH especially to Shillong city," he said.

