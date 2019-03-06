LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Meghalaya Govt to Improve School Syllabus on Human Rights, Collaborate with State Human Rights Commission

Recommendations of Justice (retd) BD Agarwal noted that the police force should be adequately sensitized about the human value and rule of law in a democratic country.

IANS

Updated:March 6, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday decided to implement the recommendations of Justice (retired) B.D. Agarwal to improve the syllabus on human rights.

Agarwal, who probed the police firing at Resubelpara in North Garo Hills district in which three civilians were injured on March 6, 2017, has recommended a slew of measures to prevent such incidents in future.

While recommending that the government can improve school syllabus if necessary and hold awareness camps in the state regularly, the one-man inquiry commission noted police force should be adequately sensitized about the human value and the rule of law in a democratic country.

"The cabinet has requested the education department to improve the syllabus on human rights. Moreover, the education department is of the view that human rights must be part of the syllabus and the same will be taken up during the state curriculum framework design which is likely to be notified soon," Home Minister James Sangma told journalists.

Sangma said the government would request the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission to hold awareness camps in the state regularly and for the police headquarters to initiate action on the recommendation of the commission.

Ordering that the grievously injured civilians should be financially compensated, Agarwal recommended that the police department must adopt modern technologies, like using of high-resolution searchlights and using spike strips instead of using gunshots to deflate vehicle tyres which resulted in injuries to the three villagers.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
