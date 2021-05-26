Meghalaya Govt to Hold Special Prayer for Protection Against Covid-19 as Cases Surge

Meghalaya government on Wednesday announced that the state will be holding a special prayer against covid-19 on May 30. BJP legislator and health minister Alexander Laloo Hek told reporters that he had suggested the idea during a discussion with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Hek said blessings from the almighty is needed in the fight against the deadly pandemic. “We need God’s intervention and blessings. Without him, we are nobody. That is why we should have a special prayer,” he said.

He said the special prayer will be held on Sunday at 12 noon. Urging all state residents to pray from their houses, he said, “We request everybody in their respective houses to assemble at 12 noon on May 30 and pray to the almighty for his protection.”

According to him, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations has been asked to circulate the message regarding the mass prayer across the state.

Meghalaya has 32,295 covid cases and 23,728 discharged cases. The death toll is at 512 and the state has over 8,055 active cases.

