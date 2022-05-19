Meghalaya: Have Enough Grain Stock, Will Keep Prices of Essential Items in Check Amid Assam Floods, Says Dy CM

The Meghalaya government has asked its Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure that the prices of essential commodities and vegetables do not exceed in the wake of the devastating floods in neighbouring Assam. Talking to reporters on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, “As far as essential commodities are concerned, we are ready to make sure that the prices do not go up and we have already instructed the Food and Civil supplies department to take care of this issue.”

Assam floods have affected over 7 lakh people across 29 districts leaving nine people dead so far. Heart-wrenching videos have emerged from the flood-hit state, showing the scale of devastation in the state. Roads and rail tracks have been washed away due to floods and landslides, while many railway lines have been damaged. Further, several trains stand cancelled due to inclement weather conditions.

Asked if the Assam flood has had an impact on Meghalaya, Tynsong said, “No, right now, nothing, there is no impact.” Asked if there are sufficient food grains in stock, the deputy CM replied in the affirmation. “Right now, we are ok.”

Meanwhile, the price of cooking gas was hiked by Rs 3.50 per cylinder, the second increase this month.

Asked about the hike, the Deputy CM said the chief minister is supposed to take up this issue with the Union finance minister. “It’s not only Meghalaya, all the chief ministers they need to have the same voice about the concern of the hike in prices… be it diesel, be it petrol, be it (cooking) gas…So, therefore, this issue has to be taken up with the Government of India,” he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.