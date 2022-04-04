Meghalaya Hit by 7 Landslides; Two People Die, Houses, Shops Damaged

Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, died on Monday due to a landslide that occurred at Mawlat village under Mawkynrew block in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district. As many as seven landslides were reported in the state on Monday causing damage to several vehicles, shops, houses and public properties.

According to an official source, “A landslide occurred at Mawlat Village under Mawkynrew Block and two persons lost their lives during the incident when they were passing through the area where the landslide occurred. The team from O/o BDO, PWD, DM&HO were deputed for immediate response.”

The deceased persons were identified as Rohit Kshiar (14) of Mawlat Village and Dilibon Tangsang (35) of Mawkria Village.

Another landslide occurred at Umblai Village where two houses and as many shops were damaged. “One of the houses belongs to one Kro Kshiar, which was fully damaged, and another house belonging to Phrangki Khongjoh is partially damaged. The shops of Sngur Khongjoh and Kshonti Mary Khongjoh were also affected by landslides,” the official said.

Advertisement

A third landslide occurred at Thangbnai-Mawlyngot damaging a road, while a vehicle was washed away. However, no casualty was reported and PWD officials were deputed to clear the debris.

A landslide was also reported from Lyngshing village that destroyed five houses belonging to residents Jamin Surong, Judia Nongrum, Kastina Nongrum, Kyrkhu Longshiang and Hame Bina. Officials informed that Hame Bina suffered a minor injury.

In a landslide at Wahumkhrah river near Lawmali Quarter, a portion of the road was eroded. Part of the area has been cordoned off to prevent any accidents. Instruction was given to officials concerned for immediate damage assessment and restoration work.

Another landslide occurred at a 33-km spot on Mawphlang Balat Road under Mawsynram Block. The road has since been cleared of debris and vehicles are now allowed to ply.

In a landslide at Shillong–Dawki Road (NH- 40), a portion of the highway was cut–off at a place above Saitbakon village. One vehicle was stuck at the place of the incident. No casualty was reported and all the people in the vehicle were evacuated. Students stranded en route exam centres to write their board exams papers were given assistance by police to reach their destinations. Restoration work was undertaken and the road is now cleared of all the debris. PWD and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation have been instructed to keep teams on standby in case of any more adverse weather conditions.

During the landslide at all these seven locations, officials rushed to the spot to assess the damages caused. Relief in the form of foodgrains, blankets, etc. is also being distributed by respective district officials to all the affected families.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.