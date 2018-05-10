English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2018: MBOSE Class 12 Result Merit List on megresults.nic.in, results.mbose.in
The Meghalaya Board of School Education MBOSE released the Meghalaya Class 12 Results 2018, MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Results 2018 on its official website megresults.nic.in, results.mbose.in. The MBOSE conducted the Meghalaya class 12 HSSLC examination from March 7- March 29.
(Image: News18.com)
The Meghalaya Board of School Education MBOSE announced the Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 Result 2018 or Meghalaya Class 12 Results 2018 Today (May 10) at 10 am. The Meghalaya Board of School Education MBOSE will put out the Meghalaya Class 12 Results 2018, MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Results 2018 on its official website megresults.nic.in results.mbose.in
The MBOSE Meghalaya Board of School Education conducted the Meghalaya class 12 HSSLC examination from March 7 (Wednesday), with the English Paper and ended on March 29 (Thursday), with Physical Education paper. The Meghalaya Class 12 HSSLC Result 2018, Meghalaya HSSLC Result will also be available on examresults.net
MBOSE 12th Science. Commerce, Vocational Results Declared
Science Stream
Regular Students: 3404
Non-Regular Students: 320
Total Students: 3724
Total Pass: 2732
Overall Pass Percentage (Regular + Non Regular): 74.58%
Pass percentage for Regular Students: 76.76%
Pass percentage for Regular Students (Boys): 78.27%
Pass percentage for Regular Students (Girls): 75.43%
Pass percentage for Non-Regular Students: 49.66%
Pass percentage for Non-Regular Students (Boys): 41.94%
Pass percentage for Non-Regular Students (Girls): 58.27%
Top District: East Khasi Hills (82.78%)
Least scoring District: South Garo Hills (16.67%)
Topper:
Commerce Stream
Regular Students: 2059
Non-Regular Students: 266
Total Students: 2325
Total Pass: 1834
Overall Pass Percentage (Regular + Non Regular): 79.84%
Pass percentage for Regular Students: 82.44%
Pass percentage for Regular Students (Boys): 78.27%
Pass percentage for Regular Students (Girls): 88.85%
Pass percentage for Non-Regular Students: 58.73%
Pass percentage for Non-Regular Students (Boys): 56.61%
Pass percentage for Non-Regular Students (Girls): 65.08%
Top District: East Garo Hills (93.75%)
Least scoring District: West Jaintia Hills (61.08%)
Topper:
Vocational Stream
Total Students: 6
Total Pass: 5
Step students need to follow to check their MBOSE Class 12 Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website Meghalaya Board of School Education MBOSE megresults.nic.in results.mbose.in
Step 2: Look for the website which says MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Results 2018, Meghalaya Class 12 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 Result 2018, HSSLC Results 2018
Step 4: Enter roll number
Step Download your Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result 2018 and save it for future reference
Check MBOSE HSSLC Science/Arts/Commerce Exam Result 2018: Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Science Examination 2018 SMS
- MBOSE12S<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Commerce Examination 2018
SMS - MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Arts Examination 2018
SMS - MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
A total of 8263 male and 10503 female candidates sat for the examination under the Regular category in the Arts Stream, 1434 male and 1165 female under Non-Regular category, 420 male and 616 female under Private category while 334 male and 517 female candidates appeared as Improvement candidates.
