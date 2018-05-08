GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2018: MBOSE Class 12 Result Releasing on May 10 at 10 am on megresults.nic.in, results.mbose.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education MBOSE will release the Meghalaya Class 12 Results 2018, MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Results 2018 on its official website megresults.nic.in, results.mbose.in. The MBOSE conducted the Meghalaya class 12 HSSLC examination from March 7- March 29.

Updated:May 8, 2018, 1:39 PM IST
Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2018: MBOSE Class 12 Result Releasing on May 10 at 10 am on megresults.nic.in, results.mbose.in
The Meghalaya Board of School Education MBOSE will announce the Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 Result 2018 or Meghalaya Class 12 Result 2018 on May 10 at 10 am. The Meghalaya Board of School Education MBOSE will release the Meghalaya Class 12 Results 2018, MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Results 2018 on its official website  megresults.nic.in results.mbose.in

The MBOSE Meghalaya Board of School Education conducted the Meghalaya class 12 HSSLC examination from March 7 (Wednesday), with the English Paper and ended on March 29 (Thursday), with Physical Education paper. The Meghalaya Class 12 HSSLC Result 2018, Meghalaya HSSLC Result will also be available on examresults.net 

Step students need to follow to check their MBOSE Class 12 Result 2018:

Step 1: Click on the official website Meghalaya Board of School Education MBOSE megresults.nic.in results.mbose.in

Step 2: Look for the website which says  MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Results 2018, Meghalaya Class 12 Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link which says Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 Result 2018,  HSSLC Results 2018

Step 4: Enter roll number

Step Download your Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result 2018 and save it for future reference

Check MBOSE HSSLC Science/Arts/Commerce Exam Result 2018: Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Science Examination 2018 SMS

MBOSE12S<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Commerce Examination 2018
SMS - MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Arts Examination 2018
SMS - MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

A total of 8263 male and 10503 female candidates sat for the examination under the Regular category in the Arts Stream, 1434 male and 1165 female under Non-Regular category, 420 male and 616 female under Private category while 334 male and 517 female candidates appeared as Improvement candidates.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
