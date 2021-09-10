Meghalaya Legislator Passes Away; Had Tested Positive for Covid-19

Meghalaya’s Mawphlang legislator Syntar Klas Sunn passed away at his residence on Friday evening following a brief illness.

Director of Health Services (MI) Dr Aman War said that the sitting legislator had tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

“RAT test was done and found to be COVID-19 positive,” he said.

Informing that the funeral will be held on Saturday, Dr War said, “All formalities to be completed before 12 noon as per protocols. Strict Covid 19 SOPs will be followed.”

Sunn retired as a chief engineer of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) before joining politics.

He contested and won the 2018 Assembly elections as an independent candidate. He later joined as an associate member of the United Democratic Party (UDP) which is the main ally of the National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.

Sunn was also heading the Assembly’s Committee on Environment as its chairperson and has been very vocal against the operation of illegal coke factories and sawmills in the state.

Condolences have poured in from various political parties and leaders who expressed shock as they mourned the untimely demise of the Independent MLA from Mawphlang.

“I am saddened beyond words by the sudden demise of Sh. S K. Sunn, Hon’ble MLA of Mawphlang,” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma tweeted soon after learning about his demise.

“Bah Sunn always went above & beyond his call of duty to serve the people & I admired his hands-on approach to public service. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones & admirers,” Sangma said.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has also expressed shock and disbelief at the sudden demise of SK Sunn, MLA from Mawphlang, who joined UDP as an associate member on May 29, 2018.

“He is known to be very meticulous in handling the affairs of the PHE dept when he was Chief Engineer and people will always remember him when he guided the implementation of the GSWSS and a facelift of the Mawphlang Dam. As an MLA, we have witnessed his articulation in raising important issues concerning the state. He will be missed greatly. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” UDP general secretary Dr Jemino Mawthoh said in a statement issued here.

It may be mentioned that with a slight increase in the number of cases, Meghalaya on Friday recorded seven more COVID-19 deaths, six of whom were not vaccinated against the virus, mounting the number of deceased due to the viral disease to 1,346 and 188 new cases of infection taking the number of active cases up to 2,007.

The State also reported 144 more recoveries pushing the number of recovered cases to 74,524 in the State, which has registered 77,877 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here