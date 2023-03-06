Meghalaya LIVE: Newly Elected MLAs to Take Oath in Assembly Today, Sangma's NPP Alliance Gathers Support From Two More Parties

Read more

Notably, the UDP and the PDF are allies of the NPP in the outgoing Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government. The BJP and the HSPDP, with two MLAs each, besides two Independents, have already submitted their letter of support to the NPP, which has won a record 26 seats in the February 27 elections.

Shira, the MLA of Resubelpara, was sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan at the Raj Bhavan in presence of outgoing chief minister Conrad K Sangma and senior leaders of the NPP.

The House will be meeting again on March 9 for the election of speaker, commissioner and secretary of the Assembly, Andrew Simons, told PTI. The BJP-backed NPP-led alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in Meghalaya.

The NPP won 26 seats in the recently concluded elections, while its ally, the BJP, won only two seats. Two Hill State People’s Democratic Party MLAs, who have won the elections, have also pledged their support to the NPP-BJP coalition, along with 2 other Independent legislators.

Sangma had on Friday staked claim to form the next government in the state with the support of 31 MLAs. Among them are 26 NPP MLAs, two MLAs each of the BJP and HSPDP, and two Independents, a PTI report said.

Read all the Latest India News here