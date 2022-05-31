Meghalaya Makes India Proud, Says CM Sangma as State Wins Best Project Award at UN World Summit

At the United Nations World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2022, an initiative by the Meghalaya government Tuesday received the best project award in the category of “the role of governments in the promotion of ICTs for development”. The initiative was named Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture.

Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), presented the winner award to state Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma during the award ceremony held in Geneva. A total of 360 projects nominated from different countries passed the test of the UN jury. The voting was held to select the best 90 projects which were invited to Geneva for the final award.

Meghalaya contested with Australia, China, Argentina, and Tanzania. Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture (MeghEA) is the only project from India to win the winner award this year.

MeghEA, an initiative of GoM is awarded as the best project in the category of “the role of governments in promotion of ICTs for development”. MeghEA is a transformation from department centric service delivery to citizen centric service delivery@narendramodi @AshwiniVaishnaw https://t.co/a9dzklygki pic.twitter.com/TIKGB8JksH — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 31, 2022

MeghEA project is being implemented by the Planning Department of the Meghalaya government and it has several components such as government to citizen or business services, government to employee services, and government to government services. The e-proposal system, a part of the government-to-government component, enables faster processing and tracking of schemes. The system transforms the entire administrative approvals and sanctions of citizen’s schemes. “Through the use of modern technology, the system integrates multiple departments, directorates and other government agencies. In merely two months, close to 1,600 proposals have been submitted through this e-proposal system and an amount of Rs 790 crores have been sanctioned. The transformation has led to processing in days which used to take months in the previous process,” according to an official statement.

The Meghalaya government is also progressing towards enabling government to citizen and employee services where citizens would be able to view their benefits and apply from anytime, anywhere and through multiple channels.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Sangma congratulated the people of Meghalaya for winning a prestigious award in the WSIS summit and making the nation proud of the northeastern state. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for believing in Meghalaya to implement India’s first enterprise architecture initiative.

The Chief Minister further said that Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture is about delivering citizen centric services and transforming internal processing of schemes with maximum efficiency. “The government’s effort is to provide services digitally to even the citizens of the remotest villages,” he added.

In addition to the Enterprise Architecture Project, the state government is also implementing digitally enabled solutions for supporting pregnant women, for supplying medicines using drones and for digitizing agriculture.

