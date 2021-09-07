Meghalaya Makes RT-PCR Testing Mandatory at Entry Points as Covid Threat Looms. Read Details Here

The Meghalaya government has made RT-PCR testing at entry points mandatory for those visiting the state if they have not been fully vaccinated or are not in possession of an RT-PCR negative report issued by a recognised laboratory 72 hours before their arrival at the entry point.

As per the new entry protocols issued by the health department on Monday, those showing symptoms on arrival at the entry point will have to undergo mandatory testing.

All people entering Meghalaya have to register themselves prior to their travel at http://meghalavaonline.gov. inlcovid/testing.htm and download the Aarogya Setu app and Behavioural Change Management App of Meghalaya. Tourists are required to register on https://meghalava.gov.in to generate the “e-invite”.

QUARANTINE

All persons tested by RT-PCR at the entry point should go into home quarantine or paid quarantine till the test results are declared. The test results are usually available within 48 hours which shall be communicated through an SMS or can be checked online at www.coronamegh.in.

lf a person tests positive, SOP for home or institutional isolation should be followed while those testing negative can carry on with their daily activities or work normally.

Persons showing symptoms on arrival at the entry point will have to be mandatorily tested by RT-PCR even if vaccinated or under the exemption list.

EXEMPTION FROM TESTING AT ENTRY POINT

Those exempted from testing at the entry points are persons with a valid final certificate of vaccination (both doses) or negative RT-PCR report that is issued by a recognised laboratory 72 hours before their arrival.

Government officials, technical staff, logistics experts who are engaged to perform duties related to projects pertaining to the Health & Family Welfare, Power Department, Telecommunications and other agencies providing essential services to the State as certified by Home (Political) Department, Government of Meghalaya, are also exempted from testing on production of RT-PCR negative certificate issued 72 hours or RAT negative certificate issued 48 hours before their arrival at the entry point.

However, if such persons do not possess any of the negative certificates, they shall be tested by RAT at the entry point.

All persons exempted from testing at the entry points are also exempted from undergoing quarantine but have to strictly adhere to the protocols.

