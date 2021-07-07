Meghalaya May Receive Less Than Normal Rainfall In July, IMD Says

Meghalaya is likely to receive less than normal rainfall in July, according to an India Meteorological Department source. “…so far Meghalaya received normal rainfall, however, the trends show it to be a little bit lower than expected as normal.” The IMD added that the state has so far received normal rainfall.

Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, received 174.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Baghmara in South Garo Hills that witnessed 81.4 mm rainfall. While RKM Sohra received 72.6 mm rainfall, Sohra saw 68.2 mm rainfall.

Monsoon began in the state on June 1 and has so far received 927.2 mm rainfall. The monsoon season will continue till September 30.

Two of India’s best-known places to experience spectacular monsoon downpour lived up to their names as IMD informed that since June 1 Mawsynram received 3,568.1 mm rainfall, followed by Sohra (Cherrapunjee) which received 3194.2mm rainfall.

Williamnagar in East Garo Hills received 1382.3 mm rainfall in over one month and Baghmara in South Garo Hills 1190.2 mm rainfall, the fourth highest in the state.

The quiet yet mesmerizing Mawsynram once became the wettest place, beating Cherrapunji, however, it then witnessed a decline in the Monsoon rainfall.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here