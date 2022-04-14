Meghalaya: Member of New 'Terror' Outfit Arrested for Sending Bomb Threat Mails to CM Sangma

Meghalaya Police on Wednesday arrested the main accused who allegedly sent bomb threat emails to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and other state government officials. The accused, who belongs to a new ‘terror’ group named Lawei ba Phyrnai, was held along with several incriminating materials, including a mobile phone which was used to send the emails.

‘Lawei ba Phyrnai’ has identified itself as a “terror" outfit and issued the threat of planting bomb attacks in educational institutions.

In a press statement, police said, “The main accused in both the cases investigated by Meghalaya Police was arrested from his place of work. Several incriminating materials including the mobile phone used to send the emails were recovered from possession."

The police had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the cases of threats mailed to the Chief Minister and also beefed up the security in various educational institutions due to the bomb threat. “The Special Investigation Team investigated all angles of the claim made by Lawei ba Phyrnai and analyzed various technical data. Utilizing the technical expertise of the cyber crime wing of Meghalaya Police, the SIT was able to identify one of the accused persons based on technical analysis of several emails sent by Lawei ba Phyrnai."

On April 1, an email addressed to the Chief Minister was sent by Lawei ba Phyrnai where the sender had claimed to have formed a “terror" outfit comprising of 37 “well qualified and talented jobless youth".

The email further claimed to have “free sponsored arms and ammunition" and threatened to plant bombs in various educational institutions. Considering the seriousness of the threats, a case was registered in crime branch police station in Shillong and the matter was investigated.

A week later, another email was sent by the Publicity Secretary, Lawei ba Phyrnai, where the sender claimed to be a school teacher whose contract was terminated. The sender also placed the “first demand" of the group where it demanded the release of Julius Kitbok Dorphang failing which the group threatened to blow up a lower primary school.

“Due to the new threat by Lawei ba Phyrnai a second case was registered at cyber crime wing police station and the matter was investigated," the police said. Several other emails were sent by Lawei ba Phynai where the group issued other threats and made several other demands.

The emails also claimed that the organising secretary of the group is a “tech expert software engineer" and it was futile tracking the members of Lawei ba Phyrnai’

