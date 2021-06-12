Meghalaya: Men in Khaki Win Heart with Zestful Song Dedicated to Covid Warriors

As Meghalaya is battling with the devastating second wave of the pandemic, the state police band came forward to boost the morale of the COVID-19 warriors in a distinctive and heart-warming way. A video of the “Aao Khaye Kasam” song, featuring sub-inspector Bekash Gurung and his six other companions, playing a zestful tune for the COVID-19 frontline warriors, has gone viral.

In the video, which was shared by the Meghalaya police calling it a tribute song, the seven men in Khaki are shown performing the melodious number. While some lauded the skills of the policemen, others were impressed with the heartening gesture.

Sub-inspector Gurung has been shaken upon seeing his hard-working colleague succumb to the deadly virus. He also saw how tirelessly his cousin, who is a nurse, is devoting her life to service to mankind at this hour of pandemic. He was, thus, inspired to compose the mesmerising piece.

“Recently my colleague expired due to COVID 19, he was very hard-working, and my cousin is working as a nurse, so I saw her working so hard no rest, I got the inspiration to write. “It took me two months to write the song. After finishing my work every night, I worked on the lyrics,” Gurung said.

The Meghalaya police band was launched in 2018 with Gurung being the vocalist of the band.

“In Meghalaya, the song reaches the people, it’s very much important. This is my first self-composed lyrics. Through this song, I aim to motivate the public. It’s a tribute to the frontline warriors, some of whom have succumbed to this virus while the fight continues,” the SI said.

A fellow college and the lead guitarist of the band, Krishna Chettri said, “The meaning of the song is let’s fight with Covid, don’t be scared of getting vaccinated, follow the protocol to fight corona.”

Earlier, Health and Family Welfare Minister A L Hek on Friday launched the song at the Conference Room of the Police Headquarters, Shillong.

Speaking on the occasion, Hek lauded the police department, saying this song is dedicated to all the health workers, all the covid warriors. The fight against COVID 19 has become a joint effort as according to the health minister, people are coming forward to contribute and join hands with the state government in its fight against COVID 19.

“Somebody came forward to contribute for corona care centres. Somebody coming with the oxygen concentrator. So many are coming with the dry ration. The SP of East Khasi Hills helping poor families, many people joined the fight in different way and different form,” Hek said.

“Today we are all fighting the invisible enemy, but it is our duty and responsibility for every individual to fight against COVID 19,” the health Minister said, while cautioning about the third wave.

He also appreciated the police department for its relentless service to the state and the people.

The Minister stated that the only shield against this disease is vaccination and more emphasis is needed on dissemination of the required information and facts to the people and to dispel myths and fears related to the COVID vaccine.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police R. Chandranathan informed that over 200 police personnel are presently infected by COVID 19, while five succumbed to the virus.

