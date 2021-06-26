Meghalaya Mine Mishap: Three Miners' Bodies Identified

The three miners, whose bodies were retrieved from a 152 meter-deep coal mine in the state’s East Jaintia Hills district after nearly 30 days of getting trapped, have been identified by the family members, officials said.

“The three dead bodies have been identified (as Anowarul Islam, Abdul Sakur and Shyam Charan Debberma) by the immediate family members,” East Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner E Kharmalki said.

The body of Anowarul Islam, a resident of Najatpur Katigorah, Assam was retrieved on June 16 and later handed over to the family on June 25 after being identified by his brother Md Sam Uddin.

The body of Abdul Sakur of Pingajal, Assam was retrieved on Friday and was handed over to his cousin brother Md Massur Ahmed on the same day while Shyam Charan Debberma’s body was handed over to his wife Lekhi Rani Debberma from Tripura on Saturday.

In continuation of the rescue operation before resuming the dewatering process the rescue teams of NDRF and SDRF verified the level of water before the Navy divers resumed operation and found rises by 22 feet.

During the dewatering process, about 8.64 lakhs liters of water has been pumped out from shaft No 1 and about 16.20 lakhs liters of water has also been pumped out from three pumps from shaft No 2.

The Navy did not dive today due to maintenance of diving equipment, the DC said, adding that the dewatering process continues.

