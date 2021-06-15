Meghalaya Mine Mishap: Two Bodies Spotted, CM Says Govt Awaiting Official Confirmation

After over 15 days since the mine mishap in East Jaintia hills in Meghalaya, two bodies were spotted by the rescue teams.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said the state government is awaiting an official report on the detection of the bodies of two miners, who were trapped along with three others inside an illegal coal mine in the district.

“We have received a preliminary report that they have spotted two bodies, but it is yet to be confirmed in writing…,” Sangma told reporters.

He said the government is still waiting for an official communication from the deputy commissioner of East Jaintia Hills.

According to the chief minister, the navy and other teams are working day and night to rescue the trapped miners.

On the night of May 30, five miners were trapped inside a coal mine in Sutnga Elaka after a dynamite explosion.

Six co-workers of the trapped miners escaped the tragedy as they were outside the mine at the time of the incident and they have been escorted to their homes in Assam.

The rat-hole mine at Umpleng, about 20 km from Khliehriat, the headquarters of East Jaintia Hills district, was flooded after the dynamite explosion. Hazardous rat-hole coal mining is not permitted in Meghalaya after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned it in 2014.

So far, police have arrested the owner of the coal mine, Shining Langstang, and charged him for violation of the NGT order banning unscientific mining and transportation of coal.

Mine manager, aka Sordar, is still on the run and a lookout notice has been issued since he was the one who is responsible for bringing illegal migrant workers from Assam and Tripura to work at the mine.

