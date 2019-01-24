Meghalaya Miner's Body Pulled Out of Rat Hole Mine After a Month, 14 Still Trapped

After more than a month, the body of a miner was pulled out of the "rat-hole" mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. The Indian Navy recovered a decomposed body from the flooded mine. The body has been sent for a post-mortem. Fourteen people are still trapped in the flooded mine.The body was first spotte do January 17, 33 days after the incident. The tragedy took place on December 13, 2018, when a group of labourers went down the rat hole coal mine, not apprehending the danger. While four of them managed to survive, 15 others remained trapped as river water gushed inside.Anxious family members had since been waiting for news — some of them who visit the site daily are even helping in the rescue operation. Sources said the few survivors provided vital clues in establishing where the miners could be.The NDRF team, along with help from SDRF and civil administration, was the first to start the rescue operation the next day of the incident. However, because of lack of available resources and heavy duty pumps, work was stalled after a few days.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.