Meghalaya Minister Writes to CM Seeking Action Against Illegal Coke Factories in Jaintia Hills

BJP leader and Cabinet minister AL Hek on Monday sought action against illegal coke factories which are operating in the Jaintia Hills region. Speaking to reporters, Hek said he has written to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for his intervention into the matter.

He said that the matter was brought to his notice by a delegation of the Hynniewtrep Integration Territorial Organization (HITO).

According to him, there are 37 coke factories in Jaintia Hills of which only five have obtained proper licenses for operation while the rest are operating without valid licenses.

“Therefore, I have requested the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to look into this matter and ensure all 32 illegal coke factories are not allowed to continue,” Hek said.

Earlier, HITO president Donbok Dkhar alleged that one of the illegal coke factories belong to the NPP working president Nidamon Chullet, adding that former MLA Justice Dkhar and former MDC Thomas Nongtdu are also among the owners of the illegal coke factories.

Dkhar said that the information given was based on RTI findings of the organisation. He said that the organisation has demanded that the state government immediately close down all illegal coke factories in the Jaintia Hills region.

“If the state government fails to comply with the demand, we will be left with no option but to resort to a non-cooperation movement…,” he warned. The HITO leader informed that the health minister has assured to take up the matter with the Chief Minister for taking necessary action.

