Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Apply for Sub- inspector, Constable, Fireman at megpolice.gov.in by Dec 14

The Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019 notification was released by the Meghalaya Police Recruitment Board on its official website at megpolice.gov.in.

Trending Desk

November 13, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Apply for Sub- inspector, Constable, Fireman at megpolice.gov.in by Dec 14
The Meghalaya Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications for various vacancies in the Meghalaya Police on November 12, Tuesday. The Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019 notification was released by the Meghalaya Police Recruitment Board on its official website at megpolice.gov.in.

Candidates who are willing to apply should read the notification carefully before applying for the posts. The last date to apply for the various posts is December 14, 2019.

The official notification issued by the Meghalaya Police Recruitment Board can be read here

The vacancies released by Meghalaya Police Recruitment Board include unarmed branch sub-inspector, constable, fireman, driver, MPRO operator constable, armed branch constable, driver constable, signal operator, commando constable and follower.

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Direct Link

Candidates can apply for Meghalaya Police recruitment posts via direct link at mpr2019.apply-gov.in

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Application fees

The application fees for per post is Rs. 50. Candidates need to pay fees via e-challan or EGRAS from any Nationalised Bank.

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Steps to follow

Step 1: Visit the official website at megpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Under notice board, look for recruitment and click on it

Step 3: Click on Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019-2020

Step 4: Click on apply online

Step 5: Select the post for which you want to apply

Step 6: Fill up the form and upload all the necessary documents

Step 7: Check all the details carefully and click on submit

Step 8: Once done, candidate will receive a notification on their registered mobile and email id

