Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Apply for Sub- inspector, Constable, Fireman at megpolice.gov.in by Dec 14
The Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019 notification was released by the Meghalaya Police Recruitment Board on its official website at megpolice.gov.in.
Image for representation.
The Meghalaya Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications for various vacancies in the Meghalaya Police on November 12, Tuesday. The Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019 notification was released by the Meghalaya Police Recruitment Board on its official website at megpolice.gov.in.
Candidates who are willing to apply should read the notification carefully before applying for the posts. The last date to apply for the various posts is December 14, 2019.
The official notification issued by the Meghalaya Police Recruitment Board can be read here
The vacancies released by Meghalaya Police Recruitment Board include unarmed branch sub-inspector, constable, fireman, driver, MPRO operator constable, armed branch constable, driver constable, signal operator, commando constable and follower.
Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Direct Link
Candidates can apply for Meghalaya Police recruitment posts via direct link at mpr2019.apply-gov.in
Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Application fees
The application fees for per post is Rs. 50. Candidates need to pay fees via e-challan or EGRAS from any Nationalised Bank.
Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Steps to follow
Step 1: Visit the official website at megpolice.gov.in
Step 2: Under notice board, look for recruitment and click on it
Step 3: Click on Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019-2020
Step 4: Click on apply online
Step 5: Select the post for which you want to apply
Step 6: Fill up the form and upload all the necessary documents
Step 7: Check all the details carefully and click on submit
Step 8: Once done, candidate will receive a notification on their registered mobile and email id
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares Childhood Picture with Khushi, Boney Kapoor as Filmmaker Takes Charge of Kitchen
- KTM 390 Adventure First Look Review at EICMA 2019 – Watch Video
- Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi Supports Sidharth Shukla, Challenges Contestants for 'Something New'
- A Fossil of Amber Beetle Is Proof of Flower Pollination to 900 Million Years Ago
- CM Punk Appears on WWE Backstage, Says 'I'll See You Here Next Week'