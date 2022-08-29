Meghalaya: Police Registers Case After Church Vandalized in North Garo Hills; No Arrests Made

Police have registered a case after one of the oldest churches in Garo Hills in the village of Daram in North Garo Hills (NGH) was vandalized. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The miscreants also desecrated the statues of Jesus, Mother Mary, and St Joseph as well as the statue of a baby Jesus.

Talking to this reporter, Shailendra Bamaniya, IPS, Superintendent of Police North Garo Hills, said, “The incident happened around 24th August, however, they gave us a complaint on 26th August and the case has been registered.”

FIR was filed on August 26th in Resubelpara police station, North Garo Hills, and the investigation is currently being undertaken.

Asked about the investigation, the SP said, “We are currently investigating the matter, so far there is no clue and no arrest has been made.”

“A case has been registered,” Bamaniya clarified.

The attackers also tried to damage the holy crucifix placed on the upper portion of the Church wall above the altar where the holy Eucharistic is celebrated, but ended up destroying the leg of the idol.

The church in Daram is one of the oldest catholic communities of North Garo Hills.

The incident has raised an alarm in local circles though with an earlier incident being perpetrated by a mentally challenged person, the situation was kept in control. However, police said there is no clue as the investigation is still on.

