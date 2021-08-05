Meghalaya Reports 521 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Fatalities

Shillong, Aug 4: Meghalaya on Wednesday reported 521 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 67,016, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 1,125 as seven more people succumbed to the infection during the day, Health Services Director Aman War said. Four fresh fatalities were reported from East Khasi Hills district, and one each from East Jaintia Hills, South West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills Meghalaya now has 5,516 active cases, and 572 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 60,375, War said. The state has so far conducted over 8.59 lakh sample tests for COVID-19. Altogether, 11.12 lakh people were inoculated till Tuesday with 2,07,135 of them having received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

