Meghalaya Restricts Entry of Tourists From April 23, Schools to Remain Shut From Tuesday

Stating that the Covid-19 cases in the State are six times higher than last year, the Meghalaya government has decided to put restrictions on the entry of tourists from April 23.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday held a meeting to review the situation across Meghalaya as the government has put in certain restrictions in view of the surge in cases especially in Shillong.

Talking to reporters, Sangma said, “Rise in Covid-19 cases is 6 times higher compared to last time, therefore, the situation is serious and there are a lot of concerns.”

Asserting that the restriction on the entry of the tourists is for 14 days, the CM said, “We have decided there will be restrictions on tourists coming from outside the State from the 23rd of April, this will be applicable for next 14 days but local visitors within the State will be able to visit some of the tourists destinations.”

Further, he also informed that there will be closure of certain tourist locations which see a lot of gatherings, “We are giving liberty to the Deputy Commissioner to decide. There will be closure of certain tourist locations which see a lot of gathering, for example, the location like Golf Link where there are no boundaries, no fencing. Places where we can’t control the gathering we will be closing those areas,” Sangma said.

Further, the Chief Minister also said: “We have also decided that all schools will be closed from tomorrow for the next 14 days which means the school will reopen on the 4th of May. This is from nursery, LP schools all the way till class 12 but the examination for class X and Class XII will continue. A lot of arrangements will be done.”

“This is for the Shillong area, not for the rest of the State because the 80 percent spike in the cases are from the Shillong area. So for other areas, we are still reviewing the situation.” he added.

The meeting also decided that all government and private offices will also function with 50% capacity.

Also, the time frame for the validity of RT-PCR tests will be reduced from 72 to 48 hrs.

Hotels and eateries remain open with 50% capacity. Shops will also remain open with due adherence to protocols.

The Chief Minister also asserted that aggressive vaccination drives will be organised as he spoke about involving local legislators, traditional heads, religious heads beside others.

“An aggressive vaccination drive will also be carried out in the State. Request all citizens above 45 years of age to get themselves vaccinated,” CM added.

He further said, all these measures and restrictions are being implemented to avoid another lockdown in the State as he requested all the citizens to co-operate and work together to avoid the eventuality of another lockdown.

