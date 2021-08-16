Meghalaya Seeks Additional 5 Companies of Central Paramilitary Forces; CM Speaks to Amit Shah

The Meghalaya Government has sought additional five companies of Central Paramilitary forces amidst the incidents of vandalism and arson in parts of Shillong.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said he has taken up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought for central security forces as three companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two companies of Border Security Forces are allotted to the state.

“I had a detailed discussion myself with the home Minister Amit Shah yesterday, we spoke on two occasions, once in the afternoon and once in the evening and he has assured us full cooperation and support,” Sangma said while pointing out that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken report from the state Government about the unrest in Shillong.

At present, apart from state police, two companies of CRPF and two companies of BSF have already reached the state.

“We have requested the Government of India to give us five companies; accordingly three companies of CRPF and two companies of BSF have been provided for us for the situation here and out of them two companies of CRPF and BSF have already arrived,” he added.

The Curfew in Shillong which was initially announced for 33 hours but now has been extended to another 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya cabinet on Monday has decided to institute a judicial probe into the August 13-gunning down of the former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, which led to law and order breakdown in the state capital.

“We have decided to institute a judicial inquiry under the Commission of Inquiry Act to look into the events that took place on August 13,” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told reporters after chairing a cabinet meeting to discuss the law and order situation in the state capital here on Monday.

This came a day after the funeral of the slain former militant leader, which was marked by violent protests as incidents of stone pelting and arson were reported.

A police vehicle (black Scorpio) belonging to Mawkynroh outpost was set ablaze at Jaiaw. Eye-witnesses informed that a group of youth snatched the weapon of police personnel and seized the vehicle and took it for a ride before setting it on fire at Jaiaw.

Thangkhiew was shot dead at his residence at Mawlai Kynton Massar on August 13 early morning.

Police had alleged that the former militant leader had attacked the police team with a knife when they tried to enter his house during an operation to arrest him for his involvement in the two IED blasts at Laitumkrah on August 10 and Khliehriat police reserve on July 14.

“We have asked for the Judicial inquiry to put up and this inquiry will look into all the aspects of the case and it will look into the roles that was played by every single individual. Whatever action needs to be taken up, we will decide once the judicial inquiry submits its report,” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told reporters.

“Apart from the Judicial Enquiry, the Cabinet has also agreed and decided to set up a Peace Committee, which will be chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Cabinet Ministers Hamletson Dohling and Renikton Tongkhar Lyngdoh as members of the said committee,” he added

The Committee will co-opt other members from the civil society including religious organisations and other stakeholders, the CM informed.

“At the same time, keeping in mind the overall situation that is still prevailing in Shillong city, the cabinet decided that the curfew stands extended till Wednesday morning 5 am,” CM added.

Ban on Mobile internet data services is also extended for the next 24 hours.

The Cabinet has also decided to constitute a sub-committee for security and law and order, which will be headed by the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui. This committee will look into the different aspects of law and order.

