Meghalaya Seeks Navy’s Help to Rescue Miners Trapper in East Jaintia Hills

Meghalaya has sought help from the Indian Navy as the rescue operation at Krem Ule in Umpleng, East Jaintia Hills district, hasn’t made any headway so far.

The assistance was sought by the state government to rescue the five miners trapped inside an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills District.

“We have written to the Ministry of Defence to provide us Navy divers (for assisting in the rescue operation),” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told reporters on Thursday.

He said the government is going for all options to rescue the trapped miners.

Asked if there is any possibility for the government to call off the rescue operation, Sangma said, “Obviously it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that we take all steps and all measures to try and save lives.”

The chief minister had earlier termed the rescue operation to be very difficult and said that despite efforts by the district administration as well as other agencies, including NDRF, there are no positive results yet.

At least 100 rescuers from the NDRF, SDRF, and the Fire Service, are camping at the accident site waiting for the water level to come down to about 10 meters in depth because that is the maximum water level in which they can operate.

At least five miners were trapped inside a coal mine in Sutnga Elaka after a dynamite explosion, which took place on the night of May 30.

So far, police have arrested the owner of the coal mine, Shining Langstang, and charged him for violation of the NGT order banning unscientific mining and transportation of coal.

The mine manager aka Sordar is still on the run and a lookout notice has been issued since he was the one who is responsible for bringing illegal migrant workers from Assam and Tripura to work at the mine.

