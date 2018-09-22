English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meghalaya Students Rally for Inclusion of Khasi Language in Eight Schedule of Constitution
Organised by Khasi Authors Society, the apex literary organisation for the indigenous Khasi-Jaintia people of Meghalaya, the rally was also participated by leaders of several political parties and social organisations.
Constitution of India (Image: News18.com/ Sarthak Dogra)
Shillong: Indigenous Khasi men and women, mostly students, on Saturday took out a rally in this mountainous state capital of Meghalaya demanding inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
On Friday, the Meghalaya Cabinet had decided to table an official resolution in Assembly during the ongoing Autumn Session of the Legislative Assembly to urge the Centre to include Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
"Khasi language is a subject of studies at Calcutta University, Guwahati University since the pre-independence period, which the British colonial rulers recognised the Khasi language more than any other tribal languages in the country," said Prof Antionette Kharmalki, who heads the Khasi department in the North Eastern Hills University.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
