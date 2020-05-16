INDIA

1-MIN READ

Meghalaya to Conduct Remaining Part of Class 12 Board Exams in June

Meghalaya Board of School Education

The Meghalaya Board of School Education exams were to be completed by the last week of March.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 12:04 AM IST
The Meghalaya government has decided to conduct the remaining part of the class 12 board examinations in June, a minister said on Friday.

The examinations conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) were to be completed by the last week of March, but the schedule was affected due to the imposition of the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown.

"The MBOSE will conduct the exam for the remaining subjects - Mathematics, Physical Education and Statistics on June 8, 9 and 10 respectively, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said.

"I know this is trying times but my dear student, we have to move on. No pandemic can thwart your aspirations. My best wishes," he said.

At present, Meghalaya has 1 active COVID-19 case. One person died, while 11 others have recovered.

