English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meghalaya to Hold All-party Meet to Start NRC-like Exercise
CM Sangma said the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government is on the job and the state has various ways to check illegal immigration ensuring that indigenous people are protected.
File photo of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. (PTI)
Loading...
Shillong: The Meghalaya government will soon hold an all-party meeting for discussion before embarking on an NRC-like exercise in the state, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced in the assembly on Wednesday.
He said the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government is on the job and the state has various ways to check illegal immigration ensuring that indigenous people are protected.
"We intended to call an all-party meeting to discuss with stakeholders before embarking on an exercise such as the NRC," Sangma said.
He was replying to a short duration discussion on news reports that the demand for conducting NRC-like exercise in all the Northeastern states is growing.
The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a record of all legal citizens and it was created for Assam in 1951. It is being updated under the Supreme Court's supervision with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date for genuine Indian citizens.
The names of 40.07 lakh applicants did not find a place in the historic document, touted to be a proof of Assamese identity.
"Our government has decided to move ahead with the other preparatory exercises undertaken in the state in a phased-manner beginning with setting up of entry-exit points," the chief minister said.
He said the railway minister had informed him that a facilitation centre could be set up at Mendipathar, the lone railway station in the state connecting Guwahati, to check illegal immigrants.
He said the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government is on the job and the state has various ways to check illegal immigration ensuring that indigenous people are protected.
"We intended to call an all-party meeting to discuss with stakeholders before embarking on an exercise such as the NRC," Sangma said.
He was replying to a short duration discussion on news reports that the demand for conducting NRC-like exercise in all the Northeastern states is growing.
The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a record of all legal citizens and it was created for Assam in 1951. It is being updated under the Supreme Court's supervision with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date for genuine Indian citizens.
The names of 40.07 lakh applicants did not find a place in the historic document, touted to be a proof of Assamese identity.
"Our government has decided to move ahead with the other preparatory exercises undertaken in the state in a phased-manner beginning with setting up of entry-exit points," the chief minister said.
He said the railway minister had informed him that a facilitation centre could be set up at Mendipathar, the lone railway station in the state connecting Guwahati, to check illegal immigrants.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Arunachali Version of Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ Left Everyone Grooving at BJP Yuva Event
- Virat Kohli Prepares to Save the World in New Cheeky Ad Campaign
- The $600000 PUBG Mobile Challenge is a Part of a Larger eSports Plan
- OnePlus 6T India Launch Date Leaked Expected to Arrive in India on October 17
- Adaptability the Key for FC Pune City Striker Iain Hume’s Indian Super League Longevity
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...