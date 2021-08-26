Meghalaya to Reopen for Tourists from Sept 1; Schools Will Open for Classes IX to XII

With the coronavirus positivity rate in Meghalaya coming down, the state is all set to reopen for tourists four months after it put in restrictions following a surge in cases. The state government on Thursday announced it will reopen the education and tourism sectors from September 1.

Meghalaya’s hill capital Shillong is a popular tourist destination and sees visitors throughout the year, particularly during the summer. The tourism sector — which has been steadily growing in the past decade — took a hit last year as the Covid-19 pandemic brought it to a grinding halt.

The decision was taken by the cabinet after taking into consideration the decline in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. Addressing media persons after the meeting, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the cabinet has decided that all schools and colleges as well as the tourism sector will be open from September 1.

He said this was based on the recommendations made by the education and the tourism departments.

Regarding the education sector, Sangma said that schools for Classes IX to XII will be opened in both rural and urban areas. However, there will only be online classes for students of Classes I to V and school visits for Classes VI to VIII as far as urban areas are concerned, he said, adding that in rural areas, there will be only school visits for Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII will also be open.

With regard to the tourism sector, the chief minister said that tourists, who are fully vaccinated, will be allowed to visit Meghalaya for tourism related purposes from September 1.

He also said tourists who are not vaccinated or have taken only a single dose will have to produce a negative RT-PCR (Trunaat or Cbnaat report), which will be valid if they have been tested within 72 hours prior to their arrival at the entry point.

The tourists will also have to generate an e-invite for entry to Meghalaya through the Meghalaya App of the state tourism department. It is also mandatory that tourists book at least one night stay at either hotels, homestays or guest houses and they must declare their complete itinerary too.

Tourists who are staying as guests of any family or friend in Meghalaya are also asked to declare the full address and contact details of the family or friend concerned.

