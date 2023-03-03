Northeast Government Formation LIVE Updates: Meghalaya CM Sangma May Stake Claim After 11am; Curfew in Village Post 'Counting Violence'

Read more

exit polls, where the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party, clinching 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies. However, it fell short of gaining a majority in the 60-member assembly. The NPP has received support from the BJP to form a government in the northeastern state.

Counting of votes for the three states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland was held on Thursday, after which the results were declared. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked voters for their support and lauded party workers for their hard work to achieve the goal. However, Congress leaders termed the polls results in three state assemblies as “disappointing”. Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it will take corrective measures to strengthen the organisation.

Prime Minister Modi addressed party workers after the BJP’s big win in Nagaland and Tripura. “The results of the northeast are a result of the hard work of BJP workers. These results have so many messages for the world. It shows people’s faith in democracy and democratic institutions,” said PM Modi.

“I humbly thank the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. These people have blessed the BJP and its allies. Besides, I congratulate the BJP Karyakartas of these three states. It isn’t easy to work in the northeast, and therefore a special thank is due to them.”

Meghalaya

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in the state emerged as the single-largest party, clinching 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies. While it fell short of gaining a majority in the 60-member assembly, it got support from the BJP after the results to form a government. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma will hold a press conference at 11 am on Friday after which the NPP is likely to go to Governor House to stake claim.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma got support from the BJP after he asked for it to form a government in the state. Sangma tweeted, “Thank you @BJP4Meghalaya for reaching out to the NPP and for extending your support to our party to form the Government. We will continue to work together to serve Meghalaya and its people.”

This came hours after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said Sangma sought the support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in forming the new government. The BJP managed to win only two seats.

The United Democratic Party (UDP), which was NPP’s ally in the Sangma government, emerged the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies in Meghalaya. It had won only six seats in the 2018 polls. While, the Congress and the TMC won five seats each.

A curfew has been imposed in Sahsniang village till further orders by the district administration of West Jaintia Hills, following post-vote counting violence.

Tripura

In Tripura, the coalition of the BJP-IPFT (Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura) returned to power for a second time by winning 33 seats in the 60-member assembly.

Manik Saha, tipped to be Tripura’s Chief Minister for a second term, defeated Congress’s veteran leader Ashish Kumar Saha, by a margin of 1,257 votes from Town Bardowali despite detractors within his own party predicting a “tough time” for him in the prestigious constituency. Speaking to CNN-News18, Saha gave all the credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the double-engine government’s development model in Tripura. He thanked all BJP workers for relentlessly campaigning to ensure BJP’s win.

Meanwhile, the Tipra Motha, formed by former scion of the state’s princely family, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, bagged 13 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance secured 14, with Debbarma’s party eating into the Left’s tribal votes.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) performed poorly winning none of the 28 seats it contested in Tripura. While the Congress won only three seats.

Nagaland

The NDPP-BJP alliance bagged 37 seats in the 60-member assembly, securing a straight second term in office. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the BJP emerged victorious in 25 and 12 constituencies respectively.

The Congress failed to win any seat in Nagaland and secured a vote share of 3.55 per cent.

Temjem Imma Along, Nagaland;s BJP president, was the only state BJP president of the three states who managed to win his seat. The party’s rising star in the northeast, he has a massive following on social media. But he, too, won a tough fight.

Nagaland also elected its first women legislators in its 60 years of statehood. The two women lawmakers – Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of the ruling NDPP – are greenhorns in politics but defeated the sitting MLAs in Western Angami and Dimapur-III seats respectively.

