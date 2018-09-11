Meghalaya Woman Fined to Atone For 'Sins' After Ex-Boyfriend Posts Her 'Obscene' Videos, Photos Online

A woman in Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills was slapped a fine of Rs 3000 by village elders after her former boyfriend uploaded her semi-nude pictures and videos on the Internet.Additionally, she was ordered to pay Rs 1500 to a local club as “atonement” for her “sin”.“During my relationship with him, he had taken an obscene video of mine without my knowledge. On learning about it, I told him to delete it but he didn’t do so,” the woman wrote in her complaint filed on August 30 with Mendipathar Police Station against one Mansrang Sangma of Gairong village. The accused has been arrested by the police.The woman added, that when she called her boyfriend to desist from uploading her pictures, he threatened to circulate them “even more.”Narrating the incident, Shillong-based Civil Society Women’s Organisation (CSWO) said the victim was summoned to a community meeting on September 6 and asked to pay the penalty.“The next morning, the Dainadubi Mothers’ Union summoned the victim at the PJAC Hall, blaming her for the video going viral and also on her filing the FIR against the person circulating her video. The woman trusted the man and he has no right to spread such video,” CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing told the New Indian Express.