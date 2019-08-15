Meghalaya Women Tie Rakhis to BSF, BGB Personnel at Bangladesh Border

Shillong: Women and children tied rakhis to Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel, who also exchanged sweets and celebrated Raksha Bandhan at point zero in Tamabil, Dawki in the state of Meghalaya.

The group of women and children from Shillong visited several border outposts to greet the personnel and tie the auspicious threads on their wrists before reaching the Integrated Check Post, where the main function took place.

Commandant of the 30th Battalion of BSF SR Khan said that their Bangladeshi counterparts, the BGB, were fully cooperating at the border. He said, "We fought the war of independence together, we have the same culture."

He greeted his counterpart BGB's Humayu Khan saying, "we are friendly countries and this is part of confidence building measure which began in 2011 and we will continue to celebrate all festivities together." "They are not our counterparts, but they are our neighbours," he added.

The Humayu Khan also replied that both countries enjoyed a cordial relationship.

In 2010, the Border Security Force and the Bangladeshi Rifles had exchanged several rounds of fire, making the situation at the border tense. However, after a series of meetings, the situation was diffused.

As both countries got new governments, relations between them turned friendly, and instances like these seem to only be strengthening them.

