Meghalaya's Covid Tally Crosses 70,000-mark with 463 New Cases

Meghalaya’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 70,000- mark on Wednesday as 463 more people tested positive for the disease, a senior health department official said. Ten fresh fatalities also took the state’s coronavirus death toll to 1,195.

Nine of the 10 patients who died were not vaccinated, Health Services director Dr Aman War said. The state’s Covid-19 caseload has now gone up to 70,232 and 64,541 of those patients have recovered.

Meghalaya currently has 4,496 active cases, War said. Of the 463 new positive cases, 255 cases were detected in East Khasi Hills district, 67 in West Khasi Hills district and 40 in West Garo Hills district. War said that among the 10 people who died, seven were from East Khasi Hills, two from West Khasi Hills district and one from West Jaintia Hills district. The state has conducted over 8.94 lakh tests for coronavirus till date.

As of yesterday, altogether 11.84 lakh people have been inoculated in the state and 2.38 lakh of them have received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

