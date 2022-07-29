Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma launched FOCUS+ as an expansion to his flagship initiative FOCUS on Thursday. The scheme is set to benefit all households across Meghalaya. In its new format, FOCUS+ will provide an opportunity to families to take up additional activities and contribute towards agriculture value chain development. Under this scheme, a financial aid of Rs 5,000/- per household will be provided directly to the beneficiary’s bank account.

The scheme was launched at an event in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills and is likely to provide aid to large sections of Meghalaya’s rural population and will look to transform lives of the people of the State. The Meghalaya Government looks to be on course to realizing its vision of being among the top 10 states in 10 years. According to the government, the state is already progressing fast on various parameters including getting a top rating in NITI Aayog’s Innovation Index and ranking among the best in Startup ecosystem, global awards, and recognition.

Speaking at the event, Conrad Sangma said, “Over the past four and half years Meghalaya is making constant progress on various fronts, one of our key priority areas is our farmers. Our farmers’ support initiative FOCUS has provided much needed impetus for upscaling of farming activities, results of which are for everyone to see. Initiatives like mission mode projects in Lakadong, Piggery, Milk, Spice, Ginger, Aroma and others are providing necessary means to build a support system for our farmers with interventions from farm to market.”

“FOCUS is very close to my heart, because it helped a large section of our farming community! And FOCUS+ will provide much needed aid to ensure every family in rural Meghalaya is empowered to realize their true potential. The scheme will provide Rs.5,000/- cash benefits to households across the State. This is part of our vision to bring all our farmers under collectivization theme and help them through various interventions, in turn doubling their income,” Sangma said.

While talking to reporters, Sangma said that the main objective is to focus on agriculture. More individuals will be able to join farming as the government is ready to help them financially. “Meghalaya has a lot of potential in agriculture and farming. I hope this scheme will help the people, ” Sangma added.

FOCUS originally launched in March 2021, and is said to have benefitted 2.45 lakh farmers so far. It was launched to boost agri economic activities by collectivisation of Producer Groups to farm and non-farm produce.

