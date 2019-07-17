Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Meghalya Minister Turns Student at 'Happiness Class' in Delhi Govt School

I have come here today to see how we could replicate this in Meghalayasaid he has come to the national capital to learn about the Delhi's government's "Happiness Curriculum".

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Meghalya Minister Turns Student at 'Happiness Class' in Delhi Govt School
The minister said he has come to see how a similar curriculum could be implemented in Meghalaya schools.
Loading...

New Delhi: Meghalaya's Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, along with Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, was a student on Wednesday in a "happiness class" at a government school here.

Rymbui said he has come to the national capital to learn about the Delhi's government's "Happiness Curriculum".

"The happiness class is very important for the youth of today. I have come here today to see how we could replicate this in Meghalaya. I have formed a task force to revise the state curriculum framework.

"I have come to see whether this could be replicated there or if it could be modified based on our own culture and identities. I will also send my officers here to understand the curriculum," said Rymbui after attending the class at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Rouse Avenue, here.

The Delhi government's 15-day 'Happiness Utsav', a celebration of the first year of the Happiness Curriculum, entered its second day on Wednesday.

Sisodia said, "Our teachers and students were glad that they could interact with the minister and exchange ideas about the models of education in the two states. We have to grow together as a nation. Our financial systems, our education systems are integrated and have to advance together."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram