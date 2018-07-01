English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mehbooba Condemns Trolling of Sushma Swaraj, Asks What Chances do Other Women Have
Sushma Swaraj has incessantly been attacked by trolls on Twitter since the transfer of a Passport Seva Kendra official in Lucknow over allegedly insulting a Hindu-Muslim couple.
File image of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti came to the defence of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday after she was targeted again by social media trolls on Saturday over “Muslim appeasement”.
This time the trolls had even dragged her husband into it asking him to dissuade the Foreign Minister from “Muslim appeasement” by “beating her up”.
Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter saying, “Horrified by the vicious trolling @SushmaSwaraj ji has been subjected to. Absolutely outrageous! If our own Minister of External Affairs is not spared, what hope is there for any other woman?”
The foreign minister has been attacked by trolls on Twitter since the transfer of a Passport Seva Kendra official in Lucknow over allegedly insulting a Hindu-Muslim couple.
According to the couple, passport officer Vikas Mishra asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulled up the wife for marrying a Muslim.
A section of social media had targeted Swaraj and her ministry for taking action against Mishra, claiming that he was just doing his duty.
The minister had taken it on the chin and retweeted some of the tweets that were even abusive and communal in nature.
Several opposition party leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, came forward to voice their support for Swaraj.
On Saturday, she posted a Twitter poll asking if people would appreciate such trolling.
