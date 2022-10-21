CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Mehbooba Mufti Asked to Vacate High-security Gupkar Road Residence
1-MIN READ

Mehbooba Mufti Asked to Vacate High-security Gupkar Road Residence

IANS

Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 12:36 IST

Srinagar, India

Sources said that an alternate residence has been offered to Mehbooba Mufti keeping in view her security. (File photo: PTI)

Sources said that an alternate residence has been offered to Mehbooba Mufti keeping in view her security. (File photo: PTI)

Official sources said the Estates Department has served a notice to Mufti asking her to vacate the Fair View residence as soon as possible.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti was asked on Friday by authorities to vacate her high-security Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar.

Official sources said the Estates Department has served a notice to Mufti asking her to vacate the Fair View residence as soon as possible.

Fair View was the official residence of Mehmooba Mufti and her father, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed when they were Chief Ministers.

The law that permitted former Chief Ministers to occupy official residences for life was amended by the Centre in 2020.

Sources said that an alternate residence has been offered to Mehbooba Mufti keeping in view her security.

Omar Abdullah, another former Chief Minister, was also evicted from his official residence on the Gupkar Road last year.

first published:October 21, 2022, 12:36 IST
last updated:October 21, 2022, 12:36 IST