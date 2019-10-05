Mehbooba Mufti Expresses Solidarity with People Protesting Against Felling of Trees at Aarey Colony

New Delhi: Coming in support of the activists and people protesting against the felling of tree at Aarey colony, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti came in solidarity with the protestors.

Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet suggested that people should voice their concerns and come forward to protect the trees at the Aarey colony in Mumbai.

“First they came for Socialists & I didn’t speak out because I wasn’t a Socialist. They came for TradeUnionists & I didn’t speak out because I wasn’t one Then they came for Jews & I didn’t speak out because I wasn’t a Jew. Then they came for me & no one was left to speak for me,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

Mehbooba’s comments came after Section 144 of the IPC has been imposed in the Aarey colony and 29 protesters were arrested today. Several others, including Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi have also been detained.

The Bombay High Court had refused to declare Aarey colony a forest on Friday and also declined to quash the BMC tree authority's decision allowing felling of over 2,600 trees in the suburban green zone to pave way for a metro carshed.

Actors and leaders have joined in protest of the felling of tree at Aarey colony. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Shiv Sena’s Aditya Thackeray and Priyanka Chaturvedi have also shown their disapproval to the project. Varun Dhawan, Urmila Matondkar, Richa Chadha and many other actors have also voiced their concerns against the felling of trees.

