Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mehbooba Mufti Expresses Solidarity with People Protesting Against Felling of Trees at Aarey Colony

Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet suggested that people should voice their concerns and come forward to protect the trees at the Aarey colony in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mehbooba Mufti Expresses Solidarity with People Protesting Against Felling of Trees at Aarey Colony
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

New Delhi: Coming in support of the activists and people protesting against the felling of tree at Aarey colony, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti came in solidarity with the protestors.

Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet suggested that people should voice their concerns and come forward to protect the trees at the Aarey colony in Mumbai.

“First they came for Socialists & I didn’t speak out because I wasn’t a Socialist. They came for TradeUnionists & I didn’t speak out because I wasn’t one Then they came for Jews & I didn’t speak out because I wasn’t a Jew. Then they came for me & no one was left to speak for me,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

Mehbooba’s comments came after Section 144 of the IPC has been imposed in the Aarey colony and 29 protesters were arrested today. Several others, including Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi have also been detained.

The Bombay High Court had refused to declare Aarey colony a forest on Friday and also declined to quash the BMC tree authority's decision allowing felling of over 2,600 trees in the suburban green zone to pave way for a metro carshed.

Actors and leaders have joined in protest of the felling of tree at Aarey colony. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Shiv Sena’s Aditya Thackeray and Priyanka Chaturvedi have also shown their disapproval to the project. Varun Dhawan, Urmila Matondkar, Richa Chadha and many other actors have also voiced their concerns against the felling of trees.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Majid Alam
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram