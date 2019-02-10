English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mehbooba Mufti Praises Imran Khan, Slams BJP Over Ram Temple Issue
Mufti took to Twitter on Saturday to praise Pakistan PM Imran Khan's initiative to name the Baloki forest reserve after Guru Nanak, the Sikh community's holy figure.
File photo of former CM of J&K Mehbooba Mufti.
New Delhi: Hitting out at the ruling BJP government over Ayodhya dispute, former Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti said that in the "top priority" of the Modi government now seems to rename historic cities and building Ram Mandir.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
