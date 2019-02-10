Mehbooba Mufti Praises Imran Khan, Slams BJP Over Ram Temple Issue

: Hitting out at the ruling BJP government over Ayodhya dispute, former Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti said that in the "top priority" of the Modi government now seems to rename historic cities and building Ram Mandir.Mufti took to Twitter on Saturday to praise Pakistan PM Imran Khan's initiative to name the Baloki forest reserve after Guru Nanak, the Sikh community's holy figure."How times change. Centre’s top priority is seemingly renaming historic cities & building Ram Mandir. On the other hand, heartening to see that Pak PM has initiated steps to name Baloki forest reserve after Guru Nanak ji & create a university under his name," Mufti said.Ever since the split between Mufti's PDP and the BJP, the former CM has on multiple occasions voiced against the ruling party. She also called her alliance with the BJP "suicidal".Mufti has called out the BJP for focusing time and energy into pushing the Ram Mandir agenda at the forefront of the upcoming elections, while also making changes to the names of cities and roads across the country.Since it came to power, the BJP government has given consent to the renaming of at least 25 towns and villages across India.Some of the approved name change proposals are: Rajahmundry as Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh; Outer Wheeler as A P J Abdul Kalam Island, situated in Bhadrak district of Odisha; Arikkod as Areekode in Malappuram district of Kerala; Pindari as Pandu-Pindara in Jind district of Haryana; and Samphur as Sanphure in Kiphire district of Nagaland.Recently, Allahabad was renamed to Prayagraj and Faizabad district was renamed to Ayodhya district.On the Ram Mandir issue, the BJP leadership has made its stand clear that the party is committed to building the temple at the disputed site.Mehbooba Mufti's comparison of the BJP's "priority" in India to the Pak PM's initiatives is a direct dig on the former's camp.India and Pakistan have initiated work on the Kartarpur Corridor project which links Baba Nanak village in Punjab to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal in Pakistan. The corridor was a long-pending demand of the Sikh community. Pakistan has committed to open the corridor in November on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.