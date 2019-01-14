English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing of Filing of Chargesheet in JNU Sedition Case
"Timing of the charge sheet couldn't be any more suspicious. When UPA was in power, it decided to send Afzal Guru to the gallows and to this day, J&K is paying a price," Mufti said.
File photo of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Loading...
Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday questioned the timing of filing of charge sheet in the 2016 JNU sedition case, in which seven Kashmiris have been named, saying the students were being used to score political points ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
These seven are among the 10 students, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, charged by the Delhi Police for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event on the university campus on February 9, 2016 to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.
"No surprises here. We are months away from the 2019 general election and like always, using Kashmiris to score extra political points with the Indian electorate has become somewhat of a pre-requisite," the Peoples Democratic Party chief said in a series of tweets.
"Timing of the charge sheet couldn't be any more suspicious. When UPA was in power, it decided to send Afzal Guru to the gallows and to this day, J&K is paying a price," Mufti said.
"Wonder how many more Kashmiris, along with their families, will have to pay a price to secure the political fortunes of national parties," she said.
The accused have been charged with offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 124A (sedition), 143 (punishment for being a member of an unlawful assembly) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).
The charge sheet also contains CCTV footage, mobile footage and documentary evidence.
These seven are among the 10 students, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, charged by the Delhi Police for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event on the university campus on February 9, 2016 to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.
"No surprises here. We are months away from the 2019 general election and like always, using Kashmiris to score extra political points with the Indian electorate has become somewhat of a pre-requisite," the Peoples Democratic Party chief said in a series of tweets.
"Timing of the charge sheet couldn't be any more suspicious. When UPA was in power, it decided to send Afzal Guru to the gallows and to this day, J&K is paying a price," Mufti said.
"Wonder how many more Kashmiris, along with their families, will have to pay a price to secure the political fortunes of national parties," she said.
The accused have been charged with offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 124A (sedition), 143 (punishment for being a member of an unlawful assembly) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).
The charge sheet also contains CCTV footage, mobile footage and documentary evidence.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Crash Out of AFC Asian Cup With 0-1 Defeat to Bahrain
- Top 5 Smart Tricks of PUBG Mobile to Win 'Chicken Dinner' Everytime: Learn Here
- Top 5 Android Phones Around Rs 20,000 to Buy in Jan 2019: Xiaomi Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7.1 And More
- Himachal Pradesh Temple to Install 2,500 kg Ghee Idol of Goddess for Makar Sankranti
- Pakistan University to Celebrate Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day to Promote 'Islamic Traditions'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results