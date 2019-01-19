English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Separatist Leader's Release on Humanitarian Grounds
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the phone after reports emerged of Islam's wife suffering from a brain haemorrhage
File photo of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday sought the release of separatist leader Shahid-ul-Islam, who is in the NIA's custody, on humanitarian grounds as his wife was not feeling well.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the phone after reports emerged of Islam's wife suffering from brain haemorrhage.
"I share your concern for Shahid Ul Islam. Have spoken with HM requesting his early release on humanitarian grounds as the wife has suffered a brain haemorrhage," Mehbooba said in a tweet, in response to a plea for the separatist leader's release by a Twitter user.
Waheed Parra, the youth wing chief of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) told PTI that Mehbooba also raised the concerns about the alleged "harsh treatment" of political prisoners from the state and the charges against Kashmiri students in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) case with the Union home minister.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
