Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Mehbooba Mufti Shifted to Govt House in Srinagar as Winters Approach

She was shifted on Friday evening to a government accommodation in the heart of the city after it was declared a 'jail' by the administration of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mehbooba Mufti Shifted to Govt House in Srinagar as Winters Approach
File photo of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was on Friday shifted to a government accommodation in the city from a tourist hut located at the foothills of Zaberwan range, officials said here.

The move was necessitated as the approaching winters and frequent power cuts made it difficult to stay in the hut which was converted into a jail after she was detained on August 5 this year.

Officials arrived at the PDP patron's hut on Friday morning but the process to shift her got delayed because of some "paper work" which needed to be completed, the officials said.

She was shifted on Friday evening to a government accommodation in the heart of the city after it was declared a "jail" by the administration of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Mufti, along with Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, were detained in the early hours of August 5 when the Centre announced abrogation of provisions of Article 370 besides bifurcation of the state into the union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Initially, she was kept with Omar Abdullah at Hari Nivas, but was later shifted to Chesma Shahi and lodged in a tourist hut.

Both, Omar Abdullah and Mufti have been detained under section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Abdullah, who is a three time chief minister of the state and at present is a Lok Sabha member, was slapped with stringent Public Safety Act on September 17.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram