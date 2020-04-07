Take the pledge to vote

Mehbooba Mufti Shifted to Her House From Make-shift Jail, Detention Continues

The order to shift the 60-year-old Mufti was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home department.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
Mehbooba Mufti Shifted to Her House From Make-shift Jail, Detention Continues
File photo of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, at present detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), was shifted from a make-shift jail to her residence, officials said here on Tuesday.

The order to shift the 60-year-old Mufti, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6, was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home department.

The order stated that she was being shifted from a subsidiary jail at Maulana Azad Road to "Fairview Gupkar Road" which is her official residence.

Before shifting her, the government accorded status of subsidary jail to her official residence with immediate effect, it said.

