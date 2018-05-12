GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mufti Speaks to Kejriwal About Attack on Group of Kashmiris

The Delhi chief minister told her that he would write to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is in-charge of police, to ensure safety of Kashmiris in Delhi.

PTI

Updated:May 12, 2018, 11:18 PM IST
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday spoke to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal about the alleged assault on a group of Kashmiris in the national capital.

An official at the Delhi chief minister's office said that during a telephonic conversation, Kejriwal told Mufti that in the national capital, law and order, and police directly come under Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Kejriwal assured Mufti that he would convey her concern to the Union Home Minister.

The Delhi chief minister told her that he would write to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is in-charge of police, to ensure safety of Kashmiris in Delhi.

However, sources in the CMO expressed "surprise" at the phone call, saying Mufti's PDP is an ally of the BJP, and hence, she should have directly conveyed her concern to Singh.

A group of Kashmiri people was allegedly thrashed by a mob in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on Thursday, following which police launched a probe.

The victims, including four women, were allegedly surrounded and beaten up by a mob of 30-40 people.

The victims alleged that they were targeted because they were Kashmiris.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
