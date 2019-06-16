Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mehbooba Mufti Vouches for 'Right to Cheer' Ahead of India-Pak Match, Twitter Debates Logic

India and Pakistan match has always been one of the most heated games in the Cricket World Cup. The two teams would be facing each other for the first time in this World Cup.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
Mehbooba Mufti Vouches for 'Right to Cheer' Ahead of India-Pak Match, Twitter Debates Logic
File image of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: On a day when India and Pakistan are playing the most awaited match of the Cricket World Cup, PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti created a stir advocating individual choice for cheering either of teams in Sunday’s game.

India and Pakistan has always been one of the most heated games in the Cricket World Cup. The two teams would be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that an individual has the right to support whichever team. She went on to suggest that the better team of the two will win Sunday’s game.

The tweet drew responses from all sides, mostly criticising her opinion.

In the past India-Pakistan matches have took ugly turn for the supporters, leading to arrests, sedition charges and violence. During the ICC Champions trophy, around 15 people were arrested for allegedly raising pro-Pakistani slogans. The people were charged with sedition, the punishment of which could also lead to life-imprisonment.

The game is always an emotional affair between the two border nations. The two countries don’t go for games except major tournaments like the world cup. In the past Pakistan has never won against India in any of the World Cup matches.

| Edited by: Majid Alam
