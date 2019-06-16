Mehbooba Mufti Vouches for 'Right to Cheer' Ahead of India-Pak Match, Twitter Debates Logic

New Delhi: On a day when India and Pakistan are playing the most awaited match of the Cricket World Cup, PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti created a stir advocating individual choice for cheering either of teams in Sunday’s game.

May the best team win in today’s vs cricket match. Every individual has the right to cheer for whichever team they believe in. So let’s be civil about it. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 16, 2019

India and Pakistan has always been one of the most heated games in the Cricket World Cup. The two teams would be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that an individual has the right to support whichever team. She went on to suggest that the better team of the two will win Sunday’s game.

The tweet drew responses from all sides, mostly criticising her opinion.

"I will cheer for the country which will make me the CM of J&K." ~Mehbooba Mufti. — Aaj Ki Taza Khabar (youtube channel) (@AKTKadmin) June 16, 2019

Civil my foot . Pakistan team is anything but civil. India Must And will win. Egg on face of pak supporters — Alok gupta (@alokg2k) June 16, 2019

In the past India-Pakistan matches have took ugly turn for the supporters, leading to arrests, sedition charges and violence. During the ICC Champions trophy, around 15 people were arrested for allegedly raising pro-Pakistani slogans. The people were charged with sedition, the punishment of which could also lead to life-imprisonment.

The game is always an emotional affair between the two border nations. The two countries don’t go for games except major tournaments like the world cup. In the past Pakistan has never won against India in any of the World Cup matches.