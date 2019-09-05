Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Can Travel to Srinagar and Meet Her Mother in Private, Orders SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Iltija Mufti to meet her mother and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 from the state.

Iltija had submitted that she is concerned about her mother's health as she has not met her in a month. Her petition was listed for hearing on Thursday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer.

Her advocate Aakarsh Kamra said the relief sought in the petition is similar to what CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was granted by the apex court on August 28 to meet his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.

