Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Can Travel to Srinagar and Meet Her Mother in Private, Orders SC
Iltija had submitted that she is concerned about her mother's health as she has not met her in a month.
File photo of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Iltija Mufti to meet her mother and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 from the state.
Iltija had submitted that she is concerned about her mother's health as she has not met her in a month. Her petition was listed for hearing on Thursday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer.
Her advocate Aakarsh Kamra said the relief sought in the petition is similar to what CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was granted by the apex court on August 28 to meet his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dharmendra Stopped Drinking Alcohol on Asha Parekh's Suggestion, Here's Why
- Jio Fiber Broadband Launch Today: 1Gbps Speed, Free 4K TV And Everything we Know
- Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli Warned Prabhas Beforehand About Saaho Flaws: Report
- Karan Johar Confirms Newbie Lakshya Will Join Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2
- Airtel Xstream vs Jio Fiber: Does is Make Sense to Compare the Two?