Mehbooba Offers Prayers at Father's Grave on Death Anniversary, Says Supporters Stopped by Police

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti lodged a strong protest on Friday after her supporters were stopped from participating in a prayer meeting near the grave of her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his sixth death anniversary.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was seen arguing with a police officer about why her supporters were not allowed to say a prayer to their leader at Bijbehara, her hometown. The police officer was saying that such a gathering violated the Covid-19 protocol. However, Mehbobba told the media that they had taken permission for the meeting.

Anantnag deputy commissioner Piyush Singla told News 18 that she was given permission but the number of people that gathered exceeded the ceiling. “The organisers were briefed about the Covid SOPs and the gathering number allowed repeatedly. Despite requests, they came with huge numbers disproportionate to the permission accorded. They were then asked to proceed for the prayers as per given permission. Propaganda of not allowing is misplaced," he said. He, however, did not say how many people were to be allowed.

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed is buried in the Dara Shikoh garden inside the south Kashmir township near the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Mehbooba had travelled to Bijbehara, 47 km from Srinagar, for fatiha or special prayers where supporters joined her.

When police told the organisers that a big gathering is not allowed, they started to protest and the PDP chief told the cops to let them into the barricaded garden. When the police argued that there was a Covid protocol in place, she insisted that her party was not disallowed to hold rallies. “We are not holding a gun or stone that will mean harm. These people want to say a prayer," she said, adding, “If we aren’t allowed, I will sit here all the day."

Eventually, she was granted permission to go in with her supporters.

“Why is the Centre afraid of my party, even if you have broken it into pieces? Is it afraid of our workers or the issues we are raising? They are afraid of our questions on Article 370 and 35 A," she told the media. The former CM also tweeted about the matter.

Meanwhile J&K police is hounding my party workers who dared to offer fatiha at his grave today. Outlawing & criminalising even a simple act of paying respect & tribute to one’s leader shows state administration’s deep paranoia & intolerance. @JmuKmrPolice @manojsinha_ @HMOIndia— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 7, 2022

Mehbooba also criticised the government’s recent move to allot land at Gulmarg and Sonmarg for the armed forces. “If people in Jammu and Kashmir don’t raise their voice against these moves, there will be a time when locals, be it Kashmiris, Dogras, Gujjars, Bakarwals and Paharis, will not have an inch of land to step on," she said.

