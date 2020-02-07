Mehbooba & Omar Detained for Questioning Centre's 'Illegal Actions' in J&K, Says Iltija Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Friday said her mother and another former chief minister Omar Abdullah have not been detained for making provocative statements but for questioning the Centre's "illegal actions" in Jammu and Kashmir.

"@OmarAbdullah & Ms Mufti haven't been jailed for 'provocative comments'. Their crime was to question GOI for its illegal actions in J&K. Just because BJP intentionally conflates itself with India doesn't mean it is India. The message is clear. Criticise BJP at your own peril," Iltija Mufti, who has been tweeting from Mehbooba Mufti's twitter handle after her mother was detained in August 5, said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were on Thursday night booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), barely hours before their six-month-long "preventive detention" was to come to an end.

Iltija Mufti said people who question BJP's actions were being branded as anti-nationals and blamed a section of "pliable media" for creating a narrative that derides students, Kashmiris and Muslims.

"Question BJP's absurd actions & you are an 'anti national'. A largely pliable media is also culpable for creating a narrative that derides students, Kashmiris & muslims as tukde tukde gang. British divided India in 1947 & today a party that worships Godse is repeating history," she said.

Iltija also questioned the lack of action against BJP leaders accused of making hate speeches.

"How many PSAs & detentions for BJP sitting ministers who said- 1)desh Kay gadaron ko slogan 2)Muslims are termites/green virus 3)bullets, not dialogue will work 4)People from Shaheen Bagh will rape your wives & daughters. Is this your definition of Sabka Sath sabka vikas?" she asked.

Iltija Mufti said Jammu and Kashmir has suffered massive losses in the disturbances post August 5 decision of repealing Article 370 but the government's response has been limited to ministers wearing Kashmiri Karakul caps and Pheran (traditional gown).

"J&K has suffered losses worth 14K crores since 5th August. GOIs response - ministers wearing Kashmiri karakuli, pheran & reciting Kashmiri poetry. Is this the Vikas you envisaged for us? This is nothing but collective punishment all part of BJPs project of 'othering muslims'," she said.

"Statements of 3 ex-CMs may be unacceptable to you but attempts to divide Gandhi's India is unacceptable to people who GOI derives it's power & authority from. My mother was berated as a Pakistani but it's ironic that if it weren't for Pakistan, BJP wouldn't win a single election," she added.

